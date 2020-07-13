WATCH: Governor Cuomo makes an announcement at 11:30 a.m. State News Posted: Jul 13, 2020 / 11:15 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 13, 2020 / 11:30 AM EDT NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference this morning at 11:30 a.m. to make an announcement after guidance for school districts to reopen was released.
