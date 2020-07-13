WATCH: Governor Cuomo makes an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

(WSYR-TV) -- For the first time since March 18, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 800 on Friday, as New York State continues to make progress in the fight against coronavirus.

