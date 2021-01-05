WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Restaurants across New York State continue to weather through tough economic times into the new year. As the new legislative session is set to get started this week, the New York State Restaurant Association is advocating for several measures to keep the industry afloat.

A new proposal from Senator James Skoufis aims to limit wholesale wine and spirit delivery fees for restaurants and taverns. Wholesalers would be prohibited from charging delivery fees on orders greater than $200 and would be limited to a set fee of $7.50 for orders less than $200.