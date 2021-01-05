WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be making an announcement and giving New Yorkers an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to watch or watch on the governor’s website.

