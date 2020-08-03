Gov. Cuomo on hand for opening of St. Nicholas Shrine

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on hand for the opening of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in New York City.

The church is located in Liberty Park and overlooks the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The church replaces a church of the same name that was destroyed on September 11, 2001. That original church was located on Cedar Street.