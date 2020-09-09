Indoor dining to be allowed at limited capacity in NYC, beginning September 30

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in New York City where he announced that, beginning on September 30, New York City restaurants would be allowed to have indoor dining, at a 25% capacity.

While this was a big win for New York City restaurants, it does come with some other guidelines:

Diners will be subject to temperature checks

One person from the party must leave their contact information for tracing purposes, if needed

No one will be able to sit at bars, but drinks can be served to diners

Masks must before, except when sitting at a table

Tables must be spaced six feet apart

Restaurants will close at midnight

A MERV 13 filter needs to be in the filtration system

“There is a whole industry around restaurants,” Cuomo said, and indicated that getting people back to work will be beneficial.

Cuomo also said that as long as the infection rate stayed low and there was compliance with the rules, restaurants in New York City could have 50% capacity by November 1.

Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to report restaurants that are not in compliance by calling or texting the following numbers:

During his briefing on Wednesday, Cuomo also mentioned that more than $88 million will go towards child care from the New York Forward Child Care Expansion Incentive Program.

When it comes to coronavirus numbers in the state, New York State is seeing a positive infection rate of under 1% for the 33rd day. On Tuesday, that number was 0.91%.

Click the video below to watch the entire briefing: