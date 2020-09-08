WATCH: Governor Cuomo to hold briefing, make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Stephen E. Swanton, 43, from Rochester was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder after an alleged weekend shooting.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, local police responded to a reported home invasion on Dan-Bar Acres Road in Webb, Herkimer County. State police say their investigation suggests that Swanton had an argument at a party down the road from his house that followed him home. During the verbal altercation in the driveway of his residence, Swanton allegedly shot both individuals with a handgun.