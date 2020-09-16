New York State tested over 75K for COVID on Tuesday

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to get out on the water. He was in Point Lookout on Long Island, where he gave New Yorkers an update on the coronavirus numbers across the state.

On Tuesday, New York State did over 75,000 tests, and 652 of those were positive for an infection rate of 0.87%. Unfortunately, four New Yorkers passed away from COVID-related issues.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is below:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.4%0.8%0.7%
Central New York1.4%1.7%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.7%0.5%
Long Island0.9%1.2%1.3%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.2%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.4%1.0%0.3%
New York City1.0%1.1%0.8%
North Country0.5%0.3%0.3%
Southern Tier0.1%0.4%0.2%
Western New York1.2%1.4%1.1%

During his briefing, Cuomo talked a lot about how much he would like to reopen the state’s economy, but with the positive infection rate creeping closer to 1%, that makes it difficult.

“It’s a mathematical equation. We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1% for any period of time,” Cuomo said. “Do as much economic activity as you can without having to go back to an outbreak crisis.”

Cuomo warned that if the infection rate moved closer to 1%, it could trigger the shutdown of parts of the economy again.

“That is the last thing we want to do,” Cuomo said.

