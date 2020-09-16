New York State tested over 75K for COVID on Tuesday

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to get out on the water. He was in Point Lookout on Long Island, where he gave New Yorkers an update on the coronavirus numbers across the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 75,087 tests reported yesterday, 652 were positive (0.87% of total).



Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rHLqPDzkrE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 16, 2020

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is below:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.4% 0.8% 0.7% Central New York 1.4% 1.7% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.7% 0.5% Long Island 0.9% 1.2% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.2% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 1.0% 0.3% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 0.8% North Country 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.1% 0.4% 0.2% Western New York 1.2% 1.4% 1.1%

During his briefing, Cuomo talked a lot about how much he would like to reopen the state’s economy, but with the positive infection rate creeping closer to 1%, that makes it difficult.

“It’s a mathematical equation. We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1% for any period of time,” Cuomo said. “Do as much economic activity as you can without having to go back to an outbreak crisis.”

Cuomo warned that if the infection rate moved closer to 1%, it could trigger the shutdown of parts of the economy again.

“That is the last thing we want to do,” Cuomo said.