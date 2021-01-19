WATCH: Gov. Cuomo presents 2022 executive budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — New York is looking at a $15 billion budget gap from COVID-19 related expenses including a loss in sales tax revenue. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo will address the executive budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

Gov. Cuomo talked about the budget gap during his State of the State address. Though he wants the state to legalize recreational marijuana and online sports betting to increase tax revenues, he also said they wouldn’t be enough to make up for the budget shortfall.

The governor largely blamed inadequate federal leadership for the poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they could close the gap by giving financial aid to states. He called on Washington to tax the nation’s wealthiest to help pay for economic recovery.

Calling it “political extortion,” Gov. Cuomo said New York has been funding other states, paying federal tax dollars to subsidize their lower rates and cost of living.

Once fully implemented, the legalization of recreational marijuana would generate $300 million for the state. It would also create 60,000 new jobs and generate billions of dollars in the economy, the Governor’s office said.