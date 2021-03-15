WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo tours vaccination site on Long Island, makes an announcement

FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York’s attorney general said she’s moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after receiving a letter from his office Monday, March 1, 2021, authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

Editor’s Note: The press conference will be streamed at 12 p.m. EDT.

JERICHO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to tour a mass vaccination site in Nassau County on Monday at 12 p.m. where he will make an announcement.

According to the governor’s office, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the announcement from the governor is closed to the press. The mass vaccination site is at SUNY Old Westbury of Long Island’s Nassau County.

During his latest update on Sunday, the governor announced that hospitalizations dropped to 4,486 — the first day below 4,500 since December 5 and a 52% decrease from the mid-January peak.

ICU patients dropped to 927, a new low since December 7 and a 43% decrease since the mid-January peak. Intubations dropped to 619, a new low since December 21.

While the coronavirus situation improves statewide, the governor is increasingly under fire in regards to multiple controversies — the latest of which involves an advisor gauging loyalty and support for the governor with implications of vaccination priority to those who are standing with the governor.

A longtime adviser to Cuomo leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Earlier on Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released a statement confirming a call took place, but added that vaccines weren’t mentioned, and then he called for the governor’s resignation.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James. Sen. Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand join in calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign

Rochester-area Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) has also called for the governor’s resignation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.