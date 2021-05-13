WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from the Bronx

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the Bronx Thursday for a coronavirus briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor provided the following data Thursday:

204,531 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Wednesday

1.08% positivity rate (lowest since October 10, 2020)

22 new deaths in New York

1,852 hospitalizations (lowest since November 14, 2020)

433 in ICU (lowest since November 17, 2020)

258 intubated (lowest since November 22, 2020)

“1.08% positivity rate; you know what the national average is today? 4%” Gov. Cuomo said. “Hospitals are down, people in ICU units are down, intubations are down — so all the arrows are in the right direction and we’re working very hard to keep it that way.”

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Thursday, is as follows:

17,166,220 total doses administered statewide

9,771,045 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 60.9% of the state’s 18+ population

8,053,696 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 50.4% of the state’s 18+ population

“We have a lot more work to do, we know that, we feel it, and we know we’re making progress, but we know that tomorrow is a question mark,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We haven’t been here before.”

On Wednesday evening, the governor authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people aged 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine.

In his briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that 50% of New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

