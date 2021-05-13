WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from the Bronx

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the Bronx Thursday for a coronavirus briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.
The governor provided the following data Thursday:
- 204,531 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Wednesday
- 1.08% positivity rate (lowest since October 10, 2020)
- 22 new deaths in New York
- 1,852 hospitalizations (lowest since November 14, 2020)
- 433 in ICU (lowest since November 17, 2020)
- 258 intubated (lowest since November 22, 2020)
“1.08% positivity rate; you know what the national average is today? 4%” Gov. Cuomo said. “Hospitals are down, people in ICU units are down, intubations are down — so all the arrows are in the right direction and we’re working very hard to keep it that way.”
The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Thursday, is as follows:
- 17,166,220 total doses administered statewide
- 9,771,045 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 60.9% of the state’s 18+ population
- 8,053,696 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 50.4% of the state’s 18+ population
“We have a lot more work to do, we know that, we feel it, and we know we’re making progress, but we know that tomorrow is a question mark,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We haven’t been here before.”
On Wednesday evening, the governor authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people aged 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine.
In his briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that 50% of New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.
