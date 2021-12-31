Gov. Hochul announces ‘Winter Plan 2.0’, bolsters New York’s response efforts to COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Friday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

In aim to further strengthen the state’s defence to the coronavirus, the governor announced ‘Winter Plan 2.0’ which outlines additions to safety guidelines for New York through a five-step recommendation.

The governor’s office reported Friday that there were 76,555 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

“This new year gives us an opportunity to right the wrongs,” Hochul said. “We said this from the start, we want to amplify the measures that we have in place from the beginning of 2022. We are breaking records everyday. However, New York is number three in the nation for the amount of testing we do.”

The governor also reported 80 new COVID-19 deaths statewide along with 7,919 hospitalizations from Friday. Finger Lakes reportedly has 518 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

“You ask anyone in healthcare that work as a nurse or doctor, they would tell you that it didn’t have to be like this,” Hochul said. “We are seeing a rise in positive cases but those don’t correlate with deaths which is a good thing but that doesn’t mean we are out of this. We do not have a guarantee this is the future but it’s greatly enthusiastic. The way out of this pandemic is vaccination.”

‘Winter Plan 2.0’ is a series of measures expected to be followed at the beginning of the new year. The governor’s office said that it has been put in place because “the virus is changing so quickly.”

“Why were doing a 2.0? This is simply improving upon what we have been doing and to sound the alarm that numbers are continuing to increase,” Hochul said. “We need to start fresh using what we’ve learned in the last two years while dealing with this pandemic. This is a focused plan of how to protect New York.”

1. Keeping Students in School

“Kids need to go back to school,” Hochul said. “It’s not an option to keep our children at home after what they had to go through last time… our teachers, our parents and everybody.

According to the governor’s office, a supply of 37,000,000 test-at-home kits have been ordered by the state. A total of 5.28 million of them have arrived in New York with an additional 4 to 8 million coming to school districts in the coming weeks in anticipation of a challenging January and February.

“Our testing kits are coming and we are going to get them out as soon as possible,” Hochul said. “Parents, you should get your tests right now. We want to have as much supply as possible so we can backpack these kits with our kids so if someone gets a positive result.”

Additionally, the governor announced a completely new mandate for all students that attend SUNY and CUNY schools. Students will now need to be boosted in order to return to the classroom. This measure goes into effect on January 15th.

Under ‘Winter Plan 2.0’ university faculty members will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“This is how we are going to ensure that campus stay open, protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of our economy,” Hochul said. “When a smaller community college shuts down it is devastating for the local economy. Last time we didn’t have vaccinations, we didn’t have boosters so if we follow these new guidelines we can keep our state colleges open.”

SUNY and CUNY students will also be required to wear masks while inside a public space at the start of the new school year. They will have to show a negative test upon their return to campus this semester.

2. Masks and Testing

Gov. Hochul announced that the state’s mask or vaccine protocol that was put in place at the beginning of December will now extend by two weeks to the start of February 1st.

This safety measure asks that businesses in New York allow unvaccinated customers indoors by forcing them to mask or mandating a vaccination policy for entering.

“We now know that these masks are the number one form of defence along with vaccinations,” Hochul said. “We saw trends that were not promising when we asked businesses to roll out a vaccine or mask” rule code.”

The governor made it clear that masking is important to avoid another shutdown. Gov. Hochul urged state residents to wear KN95 masks and mentioned that five million of them have been sent out to counties in NY.

Along with masks, the governor reminded the state that testing sites have been set up across New York and said that additional locations will be set up next week. Rochester, Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo will all receive at least one new testing site under ‘Winter Plan 2.0’.

3. Prevent Severe Illness and Deaths

4. Increasing Vaccines and Boosters for Adults, Kids

5. Keep Working with Local Leaders

“2022 is the year to beat the pandemic, we have the resources, we have medicine… so we can get back to the new normal of 2022 which is gonna be better than before,” Hochul said.

Four days ago the governor’s office reported a total of 86,162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide from Christmas Eve and Christmas combined. New York had 76 deaths as a result of the virus yesterday.

Majority of coronavirus infections in the most recent surge have come in the form of omicron. The variant has been responsible for a record of new cases across the country and the northeast region.

Locally, the new increase in positive cases has driven an increase to 9.4% among Monroe County residents who have tested for the virus. According to county health officials the anticipated of positive cases in the area “will not be surprising if it rises above 2,000 cases per-day during next week,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during a coronavirus briefing Thursday.

Although doctors agree that the variant’s ability to place someone in the hospital is lower compared to the delta variant, its contiguousness is more prevalent which can cause a strain to healthcare systems if positive cases increase in New York.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rolled out a recommendation Monday, advising those who have tested positive to isolate for five days instead of 10 — all in effort to protect businesses and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Monroe County has stuck to the state guidelines however, urging that the current state of quarantine period is the most comfortable. Bello said that the county would follow New York’s recommendation to allow essential workers to isolate for five days and not 10 with a high quality KN95 mask.

Yesterday, the governor’s office reported 74,207 cases were positive among 336,469 tests. The current seven-day average for percent positive is 16.2% across the state. Additionally the Finger Lakes region had 506 people hospitalized, 41.1% per 100,000 — the highest in New York State and above state average.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.