NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — In preparation for new gun laws coming into effect for New York State on September 1, Governor Kathy Hochul held a public safety announcement in New York City Wednesday morning.

During the briefing, Hochul was joined by several key NYC community members, such as the mayor and the police chief.

Hochul explained how the legislation was passed, what it entails, and what the laws will do.

The laws include limiting some locations where concealed carry is allowed, raising the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic weapon, and strengthening background checks before buying weapons.

Hochul also answered questions at the end of the video.