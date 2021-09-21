VaxtoSchool to have 120 new pop-up vaccination sites

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 120 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites will take place across New York over a 12 week period.

The State Department of Health will be working with localities, community based organizations, and healthcare centers on the ground to establish these new sites in all regions of the state.

In partnership with the State, each region will be hosting two new events per week, and partners, host sites, and outreach efforts will be tailored to best meet the needs of the communities they are built to serve.

“Since becoming Governor four weeks ago, I’ve made it clear that we need to bring children, teachers and staff back to school safely,” Governor Hochul said. “With these pop-up vaccinations sites, we are ramping up our #VaxtoSchool campaign on the road and going into communities where vaccination rates are still lagging among young New Yorkers, so we can reach as many families as possible and make our schools safer for students and staff.”

The State launched the statewide #VaxtoSchool campaign to support increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. #VaxtoSchool buses are also being launched in convenient, youth and school-centric areas like basketball courts and parks.