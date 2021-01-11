WATCH: Recap of part one of Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tim Lake from Empire State Weekly breaks down the first part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address. The Governor will have a four-part series of speeches outlining his plan for New York in 2021.

He spoke on a variety issues, focusing a lot of his time on the COVID pandemic and how New York has responded. He said looking forward vaccination is the key to stopping the pandemic. He also spoke on the drastic impact of the pandemic on the state’s economy.

The following three speeches will further focus on Cuomo’s seven pillar plan;