ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) -- An Erie, Pennsylvania man required to attend a DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting, designed for "defendants who were charged for any driving while intoxicated, or impaired by drugs," drove to the program drunk and was charged with DWI, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff.

Brian A. Carey, 63, arrived at the Ashville Boces Complex to attend the court-mandated program Wednesday night, police said. The program includes a talk from panelists who have lost loved ones to drunk driving.