Watertown Police investigating death of woman found unconscious on road

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(pixabay)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found on a road on Friday morning.

The woman, whose details have not yet been released, was discovered unconscious at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Friday, lying in the middle of the road on Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk.

Guilfoyle Ambulance transported the woman to Samaritan Medical Center where she died shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the City of Watertown Police at 315-782-2233.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected