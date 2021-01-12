Watertown stabbing sends man to Samaritan Medical Center, woman charged with felony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute.

City of Watertown Police have reported that a woman has been arrested for stabbing a man with a knife. According to authorities, Marilyn A. St. Laurent, 34, used a knife to assault Jeremy A. Love, 30, at their residence on Duffy Street in Watertown.

City Police stated that the incident occurred during a domestic argument that occurred on Jan. 11. Uniformed patrol officers and detectives responded to the incident at approximately 2:57 p.m.

Love was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations.

Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue stated that St. Laurent was charged with the following.

One count of assault in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

St. Laurent was arraigned virtually before Honorable David Morse and released on her own recognizance. She was also issued an order of protection.