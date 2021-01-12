Watertown stabbing sends man to Samaritan Medical Center, woman charged with felony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute.
City of Watertown Police have reported that a woman has been arrested for stabbing a man with a knife. According to authorities, Marilyn A. St. Laurent, 34, used a knife to assault Jeremy A. Love, 30, at their residence on Duffy Street in Watertown.
City Police stated that the incident occurred during a domestic argument that occurred on Jan. 11. Uniformed patrol officers and detectives responded to the incident at approximately 2:57 p.m.
Love was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations.
Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue stated that St. Laurent was charged with the following.
- One count of assault in the second degree
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
St. Laurent was arraigned virtually before Honorable David Morse and released on her own recognizance. She was also issued an order of protection.
