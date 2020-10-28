Wayne Co. woman charged with husband’s death

CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested and charged a Clyde woman with the death of her husband.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, State Police received a report of a missing adult male, 59-year-old Rafael Martinez. Three days later, police arrested and charged his wife, 53-year-old Linda R. Martinez with murder in the second degree.

The victim’s body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Linda Martinez was committed to the Wayne County Jail where she is awaiting centralized arraignment.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more details will be released in the future.