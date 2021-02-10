Wedding vendors still left with unanswered questions

(WSYR-TV) — Rules and regulations for wedding receptions in New York State saw some major changes a few weeks ago.

Venues are now able to welcome an increased number of guests, as long as everyone attending is tested for COVID-19 beforehand.

While many see this as good news, some wedding vendors say they were left with a list of unanswered questions. Especially questions involving rapid testing for guests and how to property get approval from county health departments.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did address this concern earlier this week.

He said that standard guidance is being put together now and it should be out next week.