Wednesday marks 27th anniversary of 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: World Trade Center employees are evacuated from the 110-story building 26 February 1993 after an explosion and fire ripped through a commuter train station under the center. The ceiling in the underground Port Authority-Trans-Hudson line station collapsed onto scores of riders, and multiple fires at the base of the complex sent heavy smoke through the complex. (Photo credit should read TIM CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — On February 26, 1993, six people lost their lives when a bomb exploded at 2 World Trade Center in New York.

More than 1,000 people were injured in the attack, which was organized by a small terrorist cell with links to Al Qaeda.

Brian Rolford stands outside the World Trade Center after walking down from the 105th floor, 26 February 1993, after a car bomb exploded in a parking garage, killing six people and injuring scores more. The attack was planned by a group of islamists terrorists including Ramzi Yousef and Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman who was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 1995 for masterminding the bombing. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

Police search on the ground in a parking garage underneath the World Trade Center, 27 February 1993, after a car bomb exploded 26 February 1993, killing six people and injuring scores more. The attack was planned by a group of islamists terrorists including Ramzi Yousef and Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman who was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 1995 for masterminding the bombing. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

AMMAN, JORDAN: Undated photo shows Eyad Ismoil, 26, who was sentenced 03 April in the United States, to 240 years in prison for the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center that killed six people. Palestinian Eyad holding a Jordanian passport, was found guilty 12 November for his part in the attack that also left hundreds injured. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Jo White (C), Federal Attorney for the Southern District of New York, flanked by James Kallstrom (L), New York FBI Director and Howard Safir (R) New York City Police Commissioner, talks to reporters after hearing the jury deliver guilty verdicts in the World Trade Center bombing trial of Pakistani Ramzi Yousef and Jordanian Eyad Ismail 12 November outside Federal Court in Manhattan. Yousef and Ismail were found guilty of their roles World Trade Center bombing which killed six and injured some 1000 people, in February 1993. AFP PHOTO/Jon LEVY (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP/GettyImages)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: A wooden box containing the last remaining piece of the memorial to the victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing sits in front of the altar during the 11th Anniversary memorial ceremony at St. Peter’s Church February 26, 2004 in New York CIty. Six people were killed when a truck bomb exploded at the World Trade Center in 1993. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: A wooden box containing the last remaining piece of the memorial to the victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing rests in front of the altar as family members of the victims sit in pews during the 11th Anniversary memorial ceremony at St. Peter’s Church February 26, 2004 in New York CIty. Six people were killed when a truck bomb exploded at the World Trade Center in 1993. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: A sparse crowd attends the 11th Anniversary memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at St. Peter’s Church February 26, 2004 in New York CIty. Six people were killed when a truck bomb exploded at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: An American flag waves at half-mast in tribute to the 13th anniversary of the first World Trade Center bombing February 26, 2006 in New York City. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the first World Trade Center bombing which occurred on February 26, 1993. A car bomb was planted by terrorists in the underground parking garage below Tower One, killing six and injuring over 1,000 people. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: A woman looks at pictures and other remembrances on a wall near the site where the World Trade Center used to be February 26, 2006 in New York City. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the first World Trade Center bombing which occurred on February 26, 1993. A car bomb was planted by terrorists in the underground parking garage below Tower One, killing six and injuring over 1,000 people. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: White roses lay at the memorial site after the 20th Anniversary Ceremony for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at Ground Zero on February 26, 2013 in New York City. The attack, which utilized a car bomb and hit the north tower, killed six people. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: People place flowers at one of the reflecting pools at Ground Zero with the names of those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000, on February 26, 2015 in New York City. Officials at the September 11 museum held a small memorial service with family members of the deceased to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 1993 bombing. The north pool of the September 11 memorial is where a truck bomb exploded below the trade centerÕs north tower on Feb. 26 of 1993. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: New York City Police officers sand during a ceremony at one of the reflecting pools at Ground Zero with the names of those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000, on February 26, 2015 in New York City. Officials at the September 11 museum held a small memorial service with family members of the deceased to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 1993 bombing. The north pool of the September 11 memorial is where a truck bomb exploded below the trade centerÕs north tower on Feb. 26 of 1993. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Flowers are viewed at one of the reflecting pools at Ground Zero with the names of those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000, on February 26, 2015 in New York City. Officials at the September 11 museum held a small memorial service with family members of the deceased to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 1993 bombing. The north pool of the September 11 memorial is where a truck bomb exploded below the trade centerÕs north tower on Feb. 26 of 1993. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: A rose stands in an engraved name on the parapet of the 9/11 Memorial on the 23rd Anniversary of the World Trade Center bombing on February 26, 2016 in New York, NY. The 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was the first act of terrorism at the World Trade Center and resulted in 6 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: A police and fire department pipes & drums band perform at a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial for those killed in the February 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center on February 26, 2018 in New York City. An annual memorial service was held today, on the 25th anniversary of the attack, to mark the event in which six people were killed and more than 1,000 injured. The bomb, which explded in an underground parking garage, was set off by Muslim extremists who were later brought to justice. On September 11, 2001 the World Trade Center was attacked again. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Members of the Knapp and Rossilli family, who lost their relative Stephen Knapp, attend a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial for those killed in the February 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center on February 26, 2018 in New York City. An annual memorial service was held today, on the 25th anniversary of the attack, to mark the event in which six people were killed and more than 1,000 injured. The bomb, which explded in an underground parking garage, was set off by Muslim extremists who were later brought to justice. On September 11, 2001 the World Trade Center was attacked again. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: A Police and fire department pipes & drums band perform at a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial for those killed in the February 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center on February 26, 2018 in New York City. An annual memorial service was held today, on the 25th anniversary of the attack, to mark the event in which six people were killed and more than 1,000 injured. The bomb, which explded in an underground parking garage, was set off by Muslim extremists who were later brought to justice. On September 11, 2001 the World Trade Center was attacked again. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: New York City and Port Authority police officers attend a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial for those killed in the February 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center on February 26, 2018 in New York City. An annual memorial service was held today, on the 25th anniversary of the attack, to mark the event in which six people were killed and more than 1,000 injured. The bomb, which explded in an underground parking garage, was set off by Muslim extremists who were later brought to justice. On September 11, 2001 the World Trade Center was attacked again. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Flowers are placed on the wall of the North Tower Pool during a commemoration ceremony on February 26, 2019 at the 9/11 Memorial, for the anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York. – The annual remembrance ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the World Trade Center bombing that killed six and injured over 1,000 in 1993. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A flag hangs from a crane over the North Tower Pool during a commemoration ceremony on February 26, 2019 at the 9/11 Memorial, for the anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York. – The annual remembrance ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the World Trade Center bombing that killed six and injured over 1,000 in 1993. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Port Authority Color Guard members preside at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony to commemorate the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing on February 26, 2020 in New York City. Family members and mourners of the attack’s six victims attended the ceremony, reading names and placing roses over the victims’ place on the memorial’s large plaques. On February 26, 1993 a truck bomb detonated under the North Tower, killing six people. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Roses are placed over a plaque etched with the names of victims killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombings during a ceremony on February 26, 2020 in New York City. Family members, first responders, and mourners gathered for the ceremony at the 9/11 World Trade Center memorial, reading names and listening to speeches commemorating the deadly bombing. On February 26, 1993 a truck bomb detonated under the North Tower, killing six people. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Relatives and mourners of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing victims place roses over a plaque etched with victims’ names during a ceremony on February 26, 2020 in New York City. Family members, first responders, and mourners gathered for the ceremony at the 9/11 World Trade Center memorial, reading names and listening to speeches commemorating the deadly bombing. On February 26, 1993 a truck bomb detonated under the North Tower, killing six people. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Every year on the anniversary, a ceremony is held at the 9/11 Memorial to commemorate the lives of those lost 27 years ago with a moment of silence, tolling of a bell and a reading of their names.

