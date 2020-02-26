Wednesday marks 27th anniversary of 1993 World Trade Center bombing

(WSYR-TV) — On February 26, 1993, six people lost their lives when a bomb exploded at 2 World Trade Center in New York.
More than 1,000 people were injured in the attack, which was organized by a small terrorist cell with links to Al Qaeda.
Every year on the anniversary, a ceremony is held at the 9/11 Memorial to commemorate the lives of those lost 27 years ago with a moment of silence, tolling of a bell and a reading of their names.
