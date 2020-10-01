Wells College receives $935K grant from U.S. Dept. of Education

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Education has extended Wells College a lifeline in the form of a $935,000 grant.

The money will be used to help increase support services for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

About 400 students attend the small liberal arts school in Aurora. It relies heavily on room and board and revenue from its Florence, Italy program, which are both on hold.

