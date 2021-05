FILE — In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, then New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino gives his concession speech during his election night rally, in White Plains, N.Y. Astorino said Tuesday, May 11, 2021, he’ll run for governor in 2022 in what would be his second bid to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican and former Westchester County Executive, Rob Astorino joined Congressman Lee Zeldin and Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli on the list of those seeking the GOP nomination for New York State governor.

Astorino says his campaign will focus on education, the economy, and lowering taxes. He stopped in Syracuse Thursday morning.

Astorino was the republican-backed candidate for governor in 2014 against Andrew Cuomo as well.