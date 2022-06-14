SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the wake of the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, the shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, and dozens of other mass shootings across the country, demands are growing for lawmakers to make decisions leading to comprehensive change.
Over the weekend, there was a breakthrough with the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan gun safety framework. However, the group of 20 senators comprised of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, still need to write legislation, which means it could be a while before these provisions potentially become law.
In New York, Governor Hochul signed into law a legislative package of 10 bills focused on reducing gun violence and strengthening gun laws in the state.
This legislation signed by the governor is one, if not, the most aggressive action taken to try and tighten New York gun laws since the SAFE Act was signed into law by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in January 2013.
So, how will these new laws impact you as a gun owner or seller?
You now need a license before buying a semi-automatic rifle in New York. Up until this point, permits or licenses were only needed for handgun purchases.
You also need to be at least 21-years-old to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Before, it was 18-years-old.
New York lawmakers are also strengthening the Red Flag law, which will allow health care and mental health practitioners to closely examine those individuals who might be considered dangerous or not mentally fit to own or possess a gun.
It’s now illegal to purchase or sell body vests to anyone not in law enforcement or another eligible NYS profession. All body vest sales must be done in-person too.
The new laws also make it a crime to sell new semi-automatic pistols without microstamping, requires social media networks in New York to have a policy on how they would respond to incidents on their platforms, and enhancing how law enforcement reports when/how many guns they recover.
A majority of the new laws signed by Hochul will take effect by early July. The new age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle will go into effect in a few months by the end of the summer.
Below is a chart from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on how many guns have been confiscated in New York since the beginning of 2022.
|New York State Crime Gun Statistics for 2022 (YTD)
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|Total (YTD)
|Total Firearm Cases (GGUN)
|254
|278
|337
|324
|346
|94
|1,633
|Total Crime Guns Seized (GGUN)
|341
|463
|484
|500
|470
|132
|2,390
|NYSP Firearm Cases
|41
|55
|76
|76
|83
|16
|347
|NYSP Total Crime Guns Seized
|72
|96
|157
|106
|149
|36
|616
|NYC Firearm Cases
|492
|376
|416
|315
|376
|21
|1,996
|NYC Total Guns
|548
|407
|497
|378
|441
|43
|2,314
|Total NYS Firearm Cases
|746
|654
|753
|639
|722
|115
|3,629
|Total NYS Guns Seized
|889
|870
|981
|878
|911
|175
|4,704
You can read more on Governor Hochul’s legislative package by clicking here.