SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the wake of the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, the shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, and dozens of other mass shootings across the country, demands are growing for lawmakers to make decisions leading to comprehensive change.

Over the weekend, there was a breakthrough with the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan gun safety framework. However, the group of 20 senators comprised of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, still need to write legislation, which means it could be a while before these provisions potentially become law.

“This is so important because as things currently stand, guns from states with relaxed gun laws are flooding in from states with strong gun laws, and as a result, law enforcement and prosecutors are having to rely on state regulations to crack down on criminal networks that make prosecutions difficult and convictions nearly impossible.” SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, (D) NEW YORK

In New York, Governor Hochul signed into law a legislative package of 10 bills focused on reducing gun violence and strengthening gun laws in the state.

This legislation signed by the governor is one, if not, the most aggressive action taken to try and tighten New York gun laws since the SAFE Act was signed into law by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in January 2013.

So, how will these new laws impact you as a gun owner or seller?

You now need a license before buying a semi-automatic rifle in New York. Up until this point, permits or licenses were only needed for handgun purchases.

You also need to be at least 21-years-old to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Before, it was 18-years-old.

New York lawmakers are also strengthening the Red Flag law, which will allow health care and mental health practitioners to closely examine those individuals who might be considered dangerous or not mentally fit to own or possess a gun.

It’s now illegal to purchase or sell body vests to anyone not in law enforcement or another eligible NYS profession. All body vest sales must be done in-person too.

The new laws also make it a crime to sell new semi-automatic pistols without microstamping, requires social media networks in New York to have a policy on how they would respond to incidents on their platforms, and enhancing how law enforcement reports when/how many guns they recover.

“We took away the freedom to ride a car without a seatbelt. It was a very big deal when it happened. But people adapt. They got used to it. And guess what? We saved the lives of thousands of children. So it was clearly worth it. And now, guns are the leading cause of their death.” GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL, (D) NEW YORK

A majority of the new laws signed by Hochul will take effect by early July. The new age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle will go into effect in a few months by the end of the summer.

Below is a chart from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on how many guns have been confiscated in New York since the beginning of 2022.

New York State Crime Gun Statistics for 2022 (YTD) January February March April May June Total (YTD) Total Firearm Cases (GGUN) 254 278 337 324 346 94 1,633 Total Crime Guns Seized (GGUN) 341 463 484 500 470 132 2,390 NYSP Firearm Cases 41 55 76 76 83 16 347 NYSP Total Crime Guns Seized 72 96 157 106 149 36 616 NYC Firearm Cases 492 376 416 315 376 21 1,996 NYC Total Guns 548 407 497 378 441 43 2,314 Total NYS Firearm Cases 746 654 753 639 722 115 3,629 Total NYS Guns Seized 889 870 981 878 911 175 4,704 Data: Office of the New York State Governor

You can read more on Governor Hochul’s legislative package by clicking here.