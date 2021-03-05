WNY-filmed ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ to hit theaters May 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Quiet Place Part II — a movie filmed in various parts of western New York, officially has a release date.

Earlier this year, the movie’s official Facebook page listed the film as being set for release in September 2021. But that date appears to have been moved up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Specifically, the release is now slated for May 28. Originally, it was supposed to be out last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back.

The John Krasinski-helmed film follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel was huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda and further north in Olcott.

Watch the extended trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, below: