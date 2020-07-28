Woman killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New Yorker

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state’s coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York City.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says the shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she was swimming.

The marine patrol said a witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island on Monday when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. Two kayakers then helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unprovoked shark attack in Maine is a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before.