Wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Drum Cemetary honors WWII soldier

(WSYR-TV) — This week, members of the Fort Drum community gathered to remember fallen heroes of war with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fort Drum Cemetary.
On Tuesday, they placed a wreath at the grave of Private Rino Carlutti, a member of the Italian Army in World War II.
He was also a prisoner of war. Fort Drum, then called Pine Camp, was the site of an internment camp for German and Italian prisoners of war, including Carlutti.
