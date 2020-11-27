‘X’ gender marker could be coming to New York State licenses

(WSYR-TV) — A new gender marker could be coming to New York State licenses. But, court filings say it could take more than a year before DMV computers can automatically make the change.

New York intends to offer a nonbinary gender identity of “X.”

This is a step toward protecting and advancing the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender or gender-nonconforming.

More than a dozen states in the United States already offer “X” gender markers on driving licenses.

