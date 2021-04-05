Youth ice hockey suspended in Monroe County after COVID-19 outbreak at tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Youth ice hockey has been suspended in Monroe County, due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players, coaches, and fans.

According to The Monroe County Department of Public Health, 27 people who were at the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex for a tournament on March 27 and 28 tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say other counties are also reporting positive cases linked to the tournament.

About 240 players, coaches and spectators were at the tournament throughout the weekend. The health department asks all those people to self-quarantine immediately, and call the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at 585-753-5555 as soon as possible.

“As per New York State guidance, higher risk sports competitions may occur only as permitted by local health authorities,” said Monroe County Director of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza. “In Monroe County, we are seeing a substantial and growing number of COVID-19 cases related to ice hockey, more so than other higher risk sports.”

The Monroe County Department of Public Health will no longer allow K-12 public and private school youth hockey games, competitions, tournaments, scrimmages and competitive practice. Group training may continue under certain restrictions.

The changes go into effect Tuesday, April 6 and will be reevaluated in two weeks or sooner.