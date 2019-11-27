State Police: Driver throws ax at vehicle in apparent road rage incident

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a road rage incident.

Troopers tell NewsChannel 9 it happened on Tuesday, November 26th on State Route 49 in the City of Rome near the Griffiss Air Force Base exit.

The complainant reported that a vehicle attempted to run her off the road for no apparent reason and then began throwing items out the window before stopping on the Griffiss exit ramp and exiting his vehicle to throw what is believed to be an ax at her driver side window before the complainant fled the scene out of fear for her life.

Troopers are attempting to identify the vehicle. The driver is described as a white heavyset male with a bushy mustache and dark-colored hair.

If anyone has any information or may have seen the incident, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.