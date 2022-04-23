JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to New York State Police, a 7-year-old girl drowned in a pool located in Antwerp on April 22.

A press release from NYSP stated that officers in Watertown responded to a reported accidental drowning that occurred behind a residence on Pulpit Rock Road in Antwerp around 9:53 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, a seven-year-old female was found at the bottom of the family pool behind the residence by her father.

When patrol officers arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child. Gouverneur Ambulance transported the child to Gouverneur Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the child exited the residence without the father’s knowledge and entered or fell into the pool. The investigation into the drowning incident is ongoing.