State Police searching for suspect in Colesville Trooper shooting

COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The manhunt continues for Jason D. Johnson after he allegedly shot a New York State Trooper in Colesville on Wednesday night.

On June 9, 2021 at approximately 8:36 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual.

State Police say Trooper Becky Seager, a seven-year veteran of the department, was shot by Johnson and suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury. Trooper Seager was removed from the scene by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy and was safely placed in the deputy’s car. She was then transported via ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say Johnson exchanged gunfire with other responding law enforcement before fleeing.

Johnson, 34, is described as 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured and in a long mohawk style. Johnson was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill and is considered armed and dangerous.

State Police say it is possible that Johnson is driving a blue 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck with the NY license plate HZV7759.

New York State Police, New York State Police SORT, New York State Police Aviation, Broome County Sheriff’s, Broome County SORT, Binghamton PD, Binghamton SWAT, FBI, DEC, the Office of Emergency Management, Harpursville Fire Department are all assisting in the area. Members from Colesville Ambulance, Superiour Ambulance, and Eastern Broome Ambulance are all on standby in the area.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Nathaniel Cole Park has been closed until further notice. The Eastern Broome Senior Center and Harpursville Meals on Wheels are also closed today. Residents who get food from the Meals on Wheels program will not receive a delivery today and should utilize their emergency food supply.

All residents are also advised to stay inside and keep their doors locked. If you see Johnson, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.