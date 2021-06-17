State to host 5 public resiliency-focused workshops for Lake Ontario communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Public workshops have been scheduled to help improve coastal resiliency and community planning.

The New York State Department of State announced in early June that it will host five public workshops for Lake Ontario communities. These workshops will aim to engage community members with the Department on its Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency Initiative, or “CLEAR.”

According to the DOS, this initiative will support local communities dealing with periodic extreme water levels along Lake Ontario, the upper St. Lawrence River and lower Niagara River.

“At the Department of State, we provide tools and opportunities to empower communities around the State to better address unique local challenges and achieve their vision for a brighter future,” New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “Through CLEAR, we will build on New York’s historic investments in coastal infrastructure as we build toward a more vibrant and resilient New York State.”

The CLEAR initiative is a community planning collaboration to help conceptualize potential impacts from future lake level changes. The DOS added that the initiative will help to identify opportunities to enhance connections and access to the water while simultaneously increasing resiliency.

CLEAR will include “local Steering Committees,” which are comprised of local community members, state agency experts and dedicated planning firms .

The committees reflect various community interests and provide focused assistance to the State and public in establishing plans for the initiative.

The remaining public workshops, which will provide an overview of CLEAR, are taking place as follows:

St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties Tuesday, June 29, 2021 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. www.northcountryclear.com

Cayuga and Oswego Counties Wednesday, June 30, 2021 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. www.cnyclear.com



The Department of State’s Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency Initiative was first announced in February 2020 by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

CLEAR coastal communities are located in the eight counties along Lake Ontario, the lower Niagara River and the upper St. Lawrence River: Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence.