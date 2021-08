LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper lost their life on Sunday in the Adirondack Park.

The New York State Police have confirmed that the death of a trooper that occurred on August 22. This was during a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

According to State Police, the circumstances of the death are currently under investigation. The identity of the trooper is being withheld pending notification from the family.

More information will be released as it becomes available.