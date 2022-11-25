SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone can expect Black Friday to be the biggest shopping day of the year, but what people can’t expect is the yearly turnout.

Some consumers have already taken advantage of Black Friday steals and deals online, but NewsChannel 9 spoke with some shoppers looking to find the best bargains the old-fashioned way… in person!

It’s been a 20-year tradition for best friends, Erin Galavotti and Jessica Jackson, to go Black Friday shopping at Destiny USA in what some might not expect; Christmas costumes.

We were the Grinch last year and then we were elves before that and Santa. I actually got these costumes right around Christmas time last year, so we were prepared early. All we had to do was find some leggings, some matching shoes and we were good to go! ERIN GALAVOTTI & JESSICA JACKSON, DESTINY USA SHOPPERS

John and Jack Cayanne of Manlius aren’t annual Black Friday shoppers, but the undeniable deals brought the father and son duo to scope out the stores this year.

“It’s one of the best shopping days of the year. Jack was very excited to get up early and come down and see what we could find!” JOHN & JACK CAYANNE, BEST BUY SHOPPERS

Experts say because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers bought more laptops and other technology gadgets over the last few years, and shoppers at Best Buy in DeWitt were taking full advantage of the tech deals on Friday.

Most years I’m hunting, but this year I decided to give that a break and come shopping. I’m always a feel and touch type person, so I always like to touch technology before I buy it. It’s stuff you can’t really do online, so that’s why I came out. JASON RUNDLE, BEST BUY CUSTOMER

Another reason why shoppers rushed to the stores was that many are holding out for the best deals, especially with record-high inflation hitting their wallets.

“I wouldn’t go into the stores that I’ve gone into and get stuff, but with all the deals, it’s kind of tempting,” Elyssa Wallis of Liverpool said.

“The economy is not the best it’s ever been right now, so any dollar that you can save, we try to do it. This was a great time to do it.” JOHN CAYANNE, BEST BUY SHOPPER

Couldn’t hit up the stores on Black Friday? Check out Destiny USA’s extended holiday hours by clicking here.