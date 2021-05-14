Stefanik elected as House GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON (WSYR-TV) – The House GOP elected Rep. Elise Stefanik to the House Republican Conference Chair – the No. 3 leadership post.

Stefanik released the following statement after being elected to House Republican Leadership by her colleagues:

“I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair. House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi. The American people are experiencing an economic crisis, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and a national security crisis due to Far-Left radical policies. House Republicans will continue to put forth policies focused on growing our economy and getting people back to work, reopening our schools, promoting American energy independence, securing our border, strengthening our national security, and protecting our Constitution.” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik

Stefanik is replacing Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (WY At-large District). A daughter of the former Vice President, Cheney had been the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. Her demotion on Wednesday was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.