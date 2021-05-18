Stefanik issues message to North Country first responders during National EMS week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — May 16 through May 22 celebrates National EMS Week across the country.

To recognize local emergency management services personnel, U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement on Monday.

Her full statement reads:

During National EMS week, we are reminded of the critical work that our North Country EMS personnel provide for our community every single day. Their resilience in the face of tragedy and their determination to save lives, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is truly admirable. In Congress, I am proud to work closely with our North Country EMS providers and local rescue squads to deliver helpful resources and solutions to make their difficult jobs easier.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

