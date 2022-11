ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday will mark the beginning of Stewart’s Shops’ 36th annual Holiday Match Program.

The program lasts from Thanksgiving until Christmas and is Stewart’s way of supporting local charities that benefit children.

From Thanksgiving until Christmas, Stewart’s will match gifts penny for penny, and dollar for dollar to donate to local charities.

Last year, Stewart’s raised over $2M through the Holiday Match Program.