Stewart’s Shops, American Red Cross launch annual ice cream campaign to increase blood donations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the month of June, donate blood and receive a free pint of ice cream.

Stewart’s Shops and the American Red Cross of Eastern New York have launched their annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign, which provides a sweet treat incentive for blood donors in New York State.

Specifically those who donate blood during the month of June will receive a coupon for a free pre-packaged pint of Stewart’s ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert of gelato.

The 2021 campaign is the sixth year Stewart’s and the Red Cross have partnered. Since the campaign’s inception, Stewart’s Shops has donated 10,000 pint certificates.

Additionally, during the 2020 “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign, area blood donations exceeded monthly expectations by 36% with more than 9100 units donated in June of 2020.

Visit a blood drive in the following counties this June to receive a certificate from Stewart’s.

Herkimer

Jefferson

Lewis

Onondaga

Oneida

Oswego

St. Lawrence

Albany

Clinton

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Warren

Washington

Columbia

Dutchess

Greene

Orange

Ulster

To sign up to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.