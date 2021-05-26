Stewart’s Shops to offer blood donors a cool reward in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With vacations, outdoor activities and school breaks, summer is a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of patients. This June, the American Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops will offer a refreshing treat to blood donors.

For a sixth year, Stewart’s Shops is treating Red Cross blood donors to free pints of ice cream as part of the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program. From June 1-30, donors at blood drives in 25 counties across Upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shop’s ice cream or gelato that can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops location.

“The Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign has resulted in over 39,000 blood donations over the last six years; proof that free ice cream is a great incentive for blood donations,” said Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops and loyal blood donor. “We encourage everyone that is able to donate to do so at a local blood drive.”

Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 blood donations and more than 2,700 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and other facilities across teh country. The Red Cross uses this blood for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

Stewart’s Shops “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” vouchers will be offered to blood donors presenting at blood drives in the following counties:

To sign up to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.