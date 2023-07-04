NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost time for one of the biggest sales of the year in Central New York, the Stickley Factory Outlet sale!

Stickley fans can shop the annual sale, which includes furniture pieces up to 80 percent off, from July 6 through the 9.

This year will add truckloads of mission furniture filled with new, in-demand pieces with huge discounts including upholstery and leather, outdoor furniture, hand-knotted rugs, famous-name mattresses and more.

The Stickley Factory Outlet sale schedule is listed below:

Thursday, July 6 12:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 7 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9 12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Daily Spotlights will offer bonus savings on specific categories including bedroom furniture on Friday, living room furniture on Saturday and outdoor furniture on Sunday.

There will also be a Rugfest, with discounts up to 75 percent on hundreds of in-stock, one-of-a-kind rugs in all shapes, styles and colors including genuine hand-knotted rugs from India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

Shoppers can also purchase past Stickley Collector Edition pieces that are not available anywhere else including the 2022 Meadowflower Cabinet.

All products are in stock and available to take home immediately, or local delivery can be arranged.

Shoppers can also register online for a chance to win Stickley’s Little Treasures Round End Table, and visitors to the sale can enter on site for a chance to win the 2023 Collector Edition Craftsman Console.

Sale attendees can also take home valuable coupons toward future purchases at Stickley Furniture Mattress showrooms.