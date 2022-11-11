SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College’s football teams meet for what many call “The Biggest Little Game in the Nation.”

Three years ago the game made history when it set the attendance record for a Division Three football game, drawing 45,161 fans to MetLife Stadium.

“I remember I was so nervous before MetLife,” Senior kicker Nick Bahamonde remembers, “Seeing people actually in the stands for the first time was very scary.”

But this year he knows what to expect as the Undefeated Bombers take on the also undefeated Red Dragons at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

“I honestly hadn’t thought a ton about it before because we’ve been so focused on the Liberty League and all that,” he said. “Then on the bus ride back it hit me like, wow, we’re like playing Yankee Stadium next week, and it still honestly hasn’t sunk in.”

Saturday’s game isn’t only an opportunity for the players, it’s an opportunity for another group of students to share their talents on a big stage. Jayden Becker is one of the many members of the student media that will be on hand helping to broadcast the game.

“I’m a Queen’s kid, I’m from the city,” Becker said. “For me to be able to step on the Yankee Stadium field, as cliche as it may sound, it’s a great feeling knowing that I’m going to have a job to be able to do that day.”

Even though there will members of student media and players both on the field, their preparation for Saturday’s game looks a lot different.

“I kind of feel that I have to cover this event as an event more than I do a game,” Becker said. “I have to talk about the setting, I have to talk about the fans, I have to talk about what has been leading up to this moment.”

Bahamonde has a slightly different mindset.

“For me personally, I just try to look at it like it’s just another game,” he said. “I remember from MetLife specifically, I was so nervous going into it, and then once I got there, I was like, oh, it’s just a football field with more seats around it.”

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday and can be viewed on the YES network.