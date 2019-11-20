SU Athletics Department releases statement in wake of racist & anti-semitic incidents

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- How's this for a part time job? Central Square's Joey Fiumano has been playing with DownBeat Percussion at Buffalo Bills home games all season.

“We have a whole routine and all the fans in the crowd were going crazy, we do a routine right before the game starts so we get everybody hyped up and everything,” Fiumano said. “Everybody loves it that's around it, they're like ‘Why doesn't the drum line play more?’ It's really cool.”