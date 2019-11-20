Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

SU Athletics Department releases statement in wake of racist & anti-semitic incidents

News
Posted: / Updated:
SU Logo_-6111518307178361383

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU Athletic Department has released a statement as investigations into racist and anti-semitic incidents continue.

Read the full statement below:

“The racist actions that have occurred on and near our campus are deplorable and appalling. We respect and commend the students who are taking action to effect change to strengthen our University to be a more inclusive and supportive community where all individuals feel welcome. The department of athletics shares in the sentiments expressed by many on our campus that we will not tolerate behaviors that degrade any member of our University family or community.”

Syracuse University Athletic Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected