SU Athletics Department releases statement in wake of racist & anti-semitic incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU Athletic Department has released a statement as investigations into racist and anti-semitic incidents continue.
Read the full statement below:
“The racist actions that have occurred on and near our campus are deplorable and appalling. We respect and commend the students who are taking action to effect change to strengthen our University to be a more inclusive and supportive community where all individuals feel welcome. The department of athletics shares in the sentiments expressed by many on our campus that we will not tolerate behaviors that degrade any member of our University family or community.”Syracuse University Athletic Department
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App