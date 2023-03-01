SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not how they hoped the season for the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team would go.

“I am really hurt because I’m a huge basketball fan for Syracuse,” said Teddy Bear. “I don’t know. We got a young team obviously, but I don’t think with the coach.”

Speaking of the coach, fans had some thoughts on Jim Boeheim’s future.

“We need a few changes,” Adolfo Bermudez said, “It’s time for the coach.”

“I’m not going to say I think Boeheim should go, but he’s like a legend around here,” said Ben Stickle. “I don’t know, I think the 2-3 zones gotta go though.”

Dave Jacobs hears it all as the owner of Shirt World on Marshall Street.

“Our whole community gets together and we really enjoy being up here and being part of it,” Jacobs said. “But, when you win, everybody buys. When you lose they still buy. It’s just a matter of they can’t wait for us to start jumping on the win column.”