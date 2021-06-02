Sunshine Horses to host open house June 13th

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday, June 13 Sunshine Horses is opening their barn doors!

The community is welcome to tour the facilities in their annual open house. Those who attend will meet volunteers who help lead the horses through the pandemic, learn more about Sunshine Horses mission and get to know some of the horses who are waiting for their forever home.

“With COVID-19 restrictions easing, we are excited to invite the community to the farm in a safe environment,” said Kelly Holt, event chairperson. “Sunshine Horses is the largest Standardbred rescue and adoption group in New York State and we look forward to hosting an event that will help foster greater understanding of this important work.”

The open house begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. and is full of activities:

Strawberry Short Cake 4k Run

Local vendors

Raffle baskets

Horse and buggy rides

Equine demonstrations

Proceeds will help support Sunshine Horses to helping their animals.