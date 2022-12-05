ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY Board of Trustees announced on Monday the appointment of John B. King Jr. as the 15th chancellor of SUNY.

The board approved his appointment on Monday and will replace interim chancellor Deborah F. Stanley — the former president of SUNY Oswego.

“As we work to continue to transform SUNY to meet the needs of the next generation of students and New York’s economy, we need a leader who understands how to balance striving for both excellence and equity. John King has a proven record of doing both,” said Dr. Merryl Tisch, the chairman of SUNY.

King is the president of The Education Trust — an organization that promotes high academic achievement for K-12 students and students in higher education. He was appointed as the state education commissioner for New York in 2011 before serving as the Secretary of Education under former President Barack Obama.

Chancellor King was also elected to serve on the Harvard University Board of Overseers in 2019, is a vice chair of the Board of the American Museum of Natural History, and is a board member of the Robin Hood Foundation, the Century Foundation, and MDRC.