CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This year will be the 63rd Cortaca Jug Football game, but with a twist. For the second time now, it will be taking place off school property, and it will be held at Yankee Stadium, in New York City.

The game is on November 12, and kick off is at noon.

Cortaca week begins on Monday, November 7, and will feature multiple student events. There will be a pep rally, a carnival and of course, a watch party for the football game!

According to SUNY Cortland, fans of this annual Division III rivalry competition, known as “The Biggest Little Game In the Nation,” who don’t plan to make the trip to Yankee Stadium can watch the game on YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the United States.

Non-subscribers can still catch the game too. There is a live stream of the game on Ithaca College’s student-run television production organization.

Fans can also follow the action online via WICB, Ithaca College’s student-run radio station with live stats from the Ithaca College athletics website.

Ithaca is the home team for the game.

Both Cortland and Ithaca are both undefeated this season.

Cortaca Jug in 2019 was hosted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and set the all-time Division III attendance record with more than 45,000 fans.

Cortaca 2022 will mark the first time Yankee Stadium will host an all-New York State college football game since Syracuse defeated Army, 27-15, on Nov. 7, 1964.

Here is the schedule for Cortaca Jug Week:

Monday, November 7:

Cortaca Challenge, all week, wherever you are

SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College are competing to see which institution can attract the largest number of donors. The president of the losing campus has to wear a sweatshirt from the winning campus. Help keep President Erik J. Bitterbaum wearing red, and visit the Cortaca Challenge

Cortaca Pep Rally, 6 to 8 p.m., Corey Union Steps

This explosion of Red Dragon spirit will feature performances by campus student groups, raffles, food and more. It is sponsored by the Student Activities Board.

Wednesday, November 9:

Party Smart before Cortaca, noon to 3 p.m., Student Life Center lobby

Learn more about how to celebrate safely with health promotion interns and staff from the office of Substance Abuse Prevention and Education. There will be refreshments and giveaways.

CortaCART, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Student Life Center Multi-activity Court

This fun-filled approach to a serious topic lets students experience the effects of high-risk drinking and drug use while navigating an obstacle course.

Make Your Own Jersey, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Corey Union Function Room

Show up and you’ll be able to walk away displaying your Red Dragon pride.

Thursday, November 10:

Cortaca Carnival, 6 to 8 p.m., Corey Union Function Room

Join your friends for a few hours of inflatables, a photo booth and more Cortaca-inspired fun.

Friday, November 11:

Grocery Bingo, 7 to 9 p.m., Corey Union Function Room

Play bingo, win prizes, stock your kitchen, what’s not to love?

Saturday, November 12:

Cortaca Watch Party, 11:45 a.m., Corey Union Function Room

On game day, students are invited to experience the game on giant video screens with free tailgate fare like pizza and wings.

Cortaca Jug Football Game, noon, Yankee Stadium

Check out the “Biggest little game in the nation” at the home of baseball’s New York Yankees.

Sunday, November 13:

Cortaca Week Community Clean Up, noon to 2 p.m., meeting location TBA

Wind down from yesterday’s game and spend a few hours helping to beautify downtown Cortland with friends and members of the community. Stay tuned for details.

Learn more about the game at HERE.