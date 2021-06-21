SUNY Poly Ranked #4 in Nation for Best Bachelor’s in Cybersecurity

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) has been ranked 4th nationwide in Study.com’s 2021 list for “Best Bachelor Degrees in Cyber Security.” The ranking comes as SUNY Poly prepares the next generation of well qualified cybersecurity professionals who are in high demand to address computing and network challenges in both industry and government sectors.

According to Study.com, more than 40 million visitors per month use their resources to research potential schools, degrees, and careers, where users and potential students can learn about SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s offerings. To compile this list, Study.com considered hundreds of universities across the country and selected SUNY Polytechnic Institute “based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty, and more.”

The latest rankings come after SUNY Poly recently received a number of high rankings, including by U.S. News & World Report, which named the institution 12th in its “Best Regional Universities-North” ranking in 2021. Additionally, SUNY Poly earned 2nd for the “Top Public Schools” Regional Universities-North ranking and was once again ranked in the top five for “Best Value Colleges” for Regional Universities-North. In the same regional category, SUNY Poly jumped 45 places to rank 10th in “Social Mobility,” which recognizes colleges that advance this critical effort by successfully enrolling and graduating economically disadvantaged students. SUNY Poly also ranked 5th in “Best Colleges for Veterans,” while SUNY Poly’s Online MBA Degree Program was also listed by U.S. News & World Report.

Additional recent rankings include:

To learn more about SUNY Poly’s leading-edge Network + Computer Security: Cybersecurity program, please visit here. SUNY Poly also offers a graduate program in Network and Computer Security.