CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not.

They say there are several things that factor into that decision.

Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in Oswego County.

Then at about 3:30 a.m. he makes more phone calls.

“So the town supervisors, in Constantia, West Monroe, and in Hastings, they’re able to let my director of transportation know the plow routes, so they can say yup the plow has already made their first pass and now they’re getting ready for the second pass, and that allows us to determine when the busses will be on the road to then make sure they were able to get the first pass cleared,” said Colabufo.

Colabufo says constant communication is key, and Superintendent for Liverpool Central School District, Daniel Henner agrees.

“I have to make two phone calls. I call our director of facilities, I have to make sure that everything is plowed out, I have to make sure that everything has been salted properly, and the grounds are safe,” said Henner.

Both Colabufo and Henner say technology has also helped them make some of their decisions quicker.

“What the media has been able to do with their forecasting, I think that has definitely improved over the past 25 years,” said Colabufo. “So when we had to close school over our last two snow days, we used one on November 17 this year, and the other December 1st, we had to make that call and there hadn’t been any snow yet, but we had to make that call before 5 o clock in the morning when our busses were hitting the roads, and so it was all dependent on what that forecast would be.”