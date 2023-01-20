Valentine’s Day has been around for longer than you might think — it’s been tied to ideas of romance since the 14th century.

Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and while some may find the holiday too gushy and mainstream, others love showing their significant others how much they care for them through a grand gesture or meaningful gift.

Although many care about the holiday, it’s pretty accurate to say that most of you haven’t boughtv gifts yet for your loved ones. In fact, a survey conducted by Kelton Global, says that 30% of Valentine’s Day shoppers buy their gifts the week of the holiday and 10% wait until February 14!

There are some early birds though, as 32% of shoppers buy their gifts two weeks in advance and 16% make their purchases at least a month early.

According to the survey, there are some other top statistics that are meaningful to point out:

The generation most likely to buy a Valentine’s Day gift a month in advance is a millennial (22%). Gen Z, Gen X and Boomers are tied at 15% and seniors come in last with 12%.

Boomers are most likely to buy a Valentine’s Day gift the day of, compared to the other generations (14%). Gen Z comes in next at 15%, millennials and Gen X tied with 8% and seniors with 9%.

People who are in relationships are more likely to buy gifts earlier than those who are single, meaning 59% of people in a relationship are buying a gift at least two weeks in advance compared to singles with 42%.

Most wanted Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’re unsure about what to get your special someone for Valentine’s Day, the survey says that the most traditional gifts are the most desired:

48% want a nice dinner at a restaurant

34% want chocolates

31% want flowers

25% want jewelry

28% want an experience (massage, concert)

22% want a vacation

17% want a handmade gift

14% want electronics

Of the most wanted gifts, there were some other findings that were concluded from the survey:

Women are more likely to want flowers than men (38% vs. 25%), while men are more likely to want electronics than women (17% vs. 11%).

Younger survey responders were most likely to want flowers, with Gen Z being the most likely to want them (48%) followed by millennials (45%). However, there is a dramatic drop in wanting flowers among Gen X (28%), Boomers (18%) and seniors (12%).

Generally, all generations say going out to a restaurant is desired for Valentine’s Day with 45% of Gen Z, 53% of millennials, 49% of Gen X, 45% of Boomers and 43% of seniors.

No matter if you get your loved one an expensive piece of jewelry or a meaningful handmade gift, it’s fair to say that what is most important is showing them you care on the official holiday of love.