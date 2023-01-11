SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree.

The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call around 11:43 p.m. on the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found the two victims.

Fernandez was found lying in the street with a gunshot to his leg and Ogletree was found inside the residence at 212 Sunset Avenue, shot in the chest.

Soon after police found both victims, they were transported to Upstate University Hospital where life-saving measures were deployed to save Ogletree.

Despite their best efforts, Ogletree died as a result of his injuries, and Fernandez was treated for his injuries and released.

After the shooting, an investigation was held where numerous people were interviewed, and an extensive neighborhood and citywide canvass were conducted.

In addition, several search warrants were executed, and the evidence recovered was processed and thoroughly analyzed. As a result of the investigation efforts, Fernandez was identified as the suspect in the murder of Ogletree.

On Monday, January 9, Vladimir Fernandez was arrested at the Public Safety Building at 511 South State Street following his release from Upstate Hospital. He was held in the Onondaga County Justice Center, where he will be held pending his arraignment.

Vladimir Fernandez was charged with the following crimes in this investigation:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Burglary in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID at (315) 442-5222.