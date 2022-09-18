LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a home invasion that happened in the town of Lysander Saturday night.

The home invasion appears to be an isolated incident, according to new information provided by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Deputies confirm an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road near County Line Road and September Drive, with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside. No one inside the home was injured.

Prior to police arriving, the man fled the home and left the scene. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and K-9 units were out searching for the man, who still has not been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.